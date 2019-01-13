NDOLA, ZAMBIA – Kaizer Chiefs went down 3-1 to Zambian league champions ZESCO Plus in a CAF Confederation Cup playoff round match in Ndola, Zambia on Sunday afternoon.
Fresh from a midweek 2-0 win over Absa Premiership log-leaders Bidvest Wits, Chiefs found themselves behind in the 25th minute via a strike from Lazarous Kambole.
Worse was to come six minutes later when the South African club conceded a penalty and the home team's Kenyan striker Jesse Were made no mistake with the spot-kick.
Chiefs managed to get a goal back three minutes before halftime courtesy of their dependable Zimbabwean midfielder Khama Billiat.
90 + 3’| #ZU 3 : 1 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 13, 2019
Full time score: (Kambole 25’, Were. pen 30’, 53’) Zesco United 3 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs (Billiat 43’) #CAFCC #HailTheChief #KCAfrica4Life #KCOneAfrica
However, ZESCO doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Were scored from close range after being set up by Kambole.
The visitors will feel hard done over a disputed offside decision which ruled out Billiat's second goal of the game in the 68th minute, leaving the match to end 3-1 in favour of the Zambian club.
The return leg fixture will be played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening (20h00 kickoff). Before then, the Amakhosi have a Wednesday evening league encounter against Amazulu in Durban.
African News Agency (ANA)