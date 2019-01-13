Kaizer Chiefs warming up for their match against ZESCO Plus in Ndola, Zambia. Photo: @KaizerChiefs on twitter

NDOLA, ZAMBIA – Kaizer Chiefs went down 3-1 to Zambian league champions ZESCO Plus in a CAF Confederation Cup playoff round match in Ndola, Zambia on Sunday afternoon. Fresh from a midweek 2-0 win over Absa Premiership log-leaders Bidvest Wits, Chiefs found themselves behind in the 25th minute via a strike from Lazarous Kambole.

Worse was to come six minutes later when the South African club conceded a penalty and the home team's Kenyan striker Jesse Were made no mistake with the spot-kick.

Chiefs managed to get a goal back three minutes before halftime courtesy of their dependable Zimbabwean midfielder Khama Billiat.

However, ZESCO doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Were scored from close range after being set up by Kambole.

The visitors will feel hard done over a disputed offside decision which ruled out Billiat's second goal of the game in the 68th minute, leaving the match to end 3-1 in favour of the Zambian club.

The return leg fixture will be played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening (20h00 kickoff). Before then, the Amakhosi have a Wednesday evening league encounter against Amazulu in Durban.

African News Agency (ANA)





