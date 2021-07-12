Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat says he has ‘seen this movie before' wants a repeat in Champions League final

JOHANNESBURG - Delighted that he has recovered from a long-term injury in time for Kaizer Chiefs' maiden CAF Champions League final clash against Al Ahly, the Zimbabwean winger is eager to have a second winner's medal dangle down his neck. Billiat won the continental title back in 2016 with Mamelodi Sundowns under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane, who will be on the opposite bench this time around as coach of the nine-time African champions from Egypt.

Such is the influence of Mosimane on those that he works with that Billiat borrowed from the outspoken coach's lexicon as he looked ahead to Saturday's clash at the King Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca. "It's a movie that has happened before. I've seen it. I've had this journey before. I know how difficult it can be and I know how great the feeling can be at the end."

Having missed a significant part of the campaign due to injury, Billiat was full of praise for his teammates for having got the club to the final. "It's a blessing to be where we are now. The guys really did well for us to be where we are right now and it is a great blessing for me to be a part of the team. It requires hard work and a strong mentality because it is no longer a domestic competition. We're going to meet the best of Africa, to compete in Africa for a big trophy. So I give credit to everyone who has been part of the journey to make sure that we go through the matches in Africa and are in the right frame of mind regardless of what was happening in the domestic league."

For Billiat, success with Chiefs will be all the sweeter given the club's lack of silverware in recent years. "I'm really looking forward to going all the way and have great memories with this great club. It was not easy, nothing was for free, we worked for this. The guys came to the party. Everyone really performed."

While excited at the prospects of continental glory, Billiat knows the importance of remaining grounded. "We are 90 minutes plus from the biggest trophy on the continent but we are still down to earth. We are still remaining professional and want to do the best that the coach wants us to do." @Tshiliboy