Kaizer Chiefs must thank Bruce Bvuma for African triumph

CAPE TOWN - AND then there was one.

Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa's lone victors in Africa last weekend, have goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma to thank for emerging triumphant 4-3 on aggregate against Simba.

Bvuma stood out like the proverbial ‘Rock of Gibraltar' in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, after a rank poor performance by Chiefs' defence in the CAF Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Mamelodi Sundowns (Champions League) and Orlando Pirates (Confederation Cup) both perished without much of a fight, leaving Chiefs to fly Manzansi's flag in Africa.

ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly dump Sundowns out of the Caf Champions League

At least three times in the second half Bvuma single-handedly thwarted Simba's attack, who threatened to wipe out Chiefs' four-goal advantage from the first leg with a dominant display.

Striker John Bocco (two) and midfielder Clatous Chama, who scored Simba's three goals, were a constant menace in the goalmouth.

ALSO READ: Gavin Hunt on Chiefs advancing to the Caf semis: It's not about me, it's for the club

Even after Bvuma's supporting defence, who were often out of position, sprung yawning gaps, Bvuma bravely battled the odds to save the day for Chiefs.

Given his recent national team call-up, new coach Hugo Broos will be delighted with the news of Bvuma's performance since he is only the third choice at Chiefs, spending most of the season on the bench behind Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane praises Gavin Hunt for taking Chiefs so far in Caf Champions League

The semi-finals will be played in mid-June, and Chiefs will now turn their attention to the domestic competition.

The unpredictable Chiefs have been hovering perilously close to the relegation zone at times this season, but Hunt at this time will very likely be thinking about a Top 8 berth.

IOL Sport