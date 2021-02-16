Kaizer Chiefs reject CAF’s proposal to play CL game against Wydad Athletic this Friday

CAPE TOWN – Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have rejected CAF’s proposal to replay their game magainst Morocco’s Wydad Athletic this Friday as it came in short notice.

AmaKhosi were due to play the Moroccan club in a CAF Champions League Group C fixture, but the game had to be called off after Gavin Hunt’s men could not secure visas to travel to the north African country.

On Tuesday, CAF, through SAFA, instructed Chiefs that their game will instead take place on February 19 at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. However, Chiefs felt that three days to organise visas, flights and accommodation was not sufficient.

ALSO READ: Caf must come down hard on tardy Wydad following Kaizer Chiefs debacle

“Given the three days’ notice to play the match, the club will still face the similar challenges from the Egyptian Embassy because it takes a minimum of seven working days to get approval for visas that will enable us to travel to Egypt. Securing flights at this late hour will also pose a challenge given that some airlines are not operational due to Covid-19 restrictions,” Chiefs said in their response to CAF.