Kaizer Chiefs tear up the script and achieve the improbable at a Ghost Town

JOHANNESBURG – It was so unfortunate that it had to happen in a Ghost Town. But this is an event that has brought the country into a frenzy. And that's probably why this will be one of the remarks that you can expect from the president's speech during his national address on Sunday night. Chiefs have done the improbable. They wrote their names in the history books by reaching their first ever Caf Champions League final, and that is why their post-match celebrations were so emotional.

Chiefs are the most followed club in South African football. But they achieved the improbable in front of an empty stadium, having won the away match before holding the Moroccans to a goalless draw at home. Saturday’s result can also be seen as some sort of redemption following a lacklustre domestic season which saw them finishing eighth, resulting in the dismissal of coach Gavin Hunt late last month. But it’s perhaps when they have ‘doubting Thomases’ that Chiefs appear to prevail. Kudos to them for honouring the script to the ‘Peace and Loving Nation’, who were with them in spirit when they showed their insignia before kick-off, as they have something to cheer about.

