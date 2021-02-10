Kaizer Chiefs won’t be allowed into Morocco for CAF Champions League fixture

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Champions League fixture against Moroccan outfit Wydad Athletic is in limbo after the north African country’s football governing body said the Soweto giants would not be allowed to enter the country.

Gavin Hunt’s men were meant to begin their CAF Champions League campaign against the Moroccan club this week, but will now have to make new plans as it looks like the game won’t go on as planned.

AmaKhosi on Wednesday evening said the problem was due to a “hold up in the issuing of visas to Morocco and a lack of communication from the Moroccan football federation and authorities…,” Chiefs said on their website.

“Kaizer Chiefs can confirm that the club has fulfilled all the requirements needed for their travel, including all Covid-19 protocols requirements for their trip.

Chiefs await Visas



With just under 12 hours before the squad is due to depart for Morocco, members of the traveling party have not been issued with visas to enter the North African country despite applications being submitted timeously.https://t.co/BH7Z5Uh7xP#Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 10, 2021

“After all the planning and again waiting at the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria, the club have still not be issued with visas required for entry into Morocco for teir maiden CAF group stage match against Wydad Athletic.