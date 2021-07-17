Kaizer Motaung Jnr hopes Amakhosi can bring ’love and peace’ to the nation

CAPE TOWN - "It's showtime!" Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr. cannot withhold his excitement any longer now that D-day has finally arrived.

The Mighty Amakhosi are only a few hours away from climbing their Everest when they take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League League final in Morroco (9pm start SA time). "We have come too far just to come this far. The scene is set. The stage is lit. It's showtime," said Motaung Jnr. ALSO READ: Arthur Zwane is hoping Kaizer Chiefs can make this their greatest season ever

"This is the moment that we have all been praying for, waking up, dreaming about and visualizing this to represent everything that this beautiful badge we know about, this beautiful crest of Amakhosi. We are looking forward to a performance on the day that is full of grit and heart and most of all love and peace." Motaung also conveyed a message from his father and club chairman Kaizer Motaung Snr to the Amakhosi faithful. "From the chairman's side, he is of course our supreme leader, and at the forefront sending us messages and love. It is his passion and dreams that has envisioned this success for the club. This is not the culmination but the beginning of the journey for this beautiful brand of Amakhosi," said Motaung Jnr.

ALSO READ: We are going to ’write history’, says Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker "His message will always be about love and peace and excellence on the pitch. We are just the solidiers on the ground and executing his plans." Kaizer Chiefs have felt the support of the entire nation heading into this continental final with the pride of the Nile and everyone in Mzansi is cheering on the Amakhosi to bring some form of relief to a country that has experienced major trauma and heartache this past week due to the riots and looting that occurred in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: SABC will broadcast the Kaizer Chiefs, Al Ahly Caf Champions League final There is even greater significance with Sunday being the birthday of former State President Nelson Mandela and hopefully Chiefs will have the Madiba magic with them in Casablanca. "We understand the significance of it being Mandela Day tomorrow for the country. Being Africans, we know about fighting for a bigger cause because it's the fabric of our nation," he said.

"We are very honoured and privileged to raise the flag for the Amakhosi nation, but also for all the South Africans who have come before us who did not have the opportunity to raise their flag in something they love best which is football. So, we don't take this moment for granted so we are going forward for all our leaders who fought for our freedom to make them proud." @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport

