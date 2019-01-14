Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat tries to beat Simon Silwimba and Anthony Akumu of Zesco United in Ndola on Sunday. Photo: Sid Kalunga/BackpagePix

After their spectacular 2-0 victory over league leaders Wits in midweek, Kaizer Chiefs fans would’ve been expecting another triumph against Zesco United in the Caf Confederation Cup. But the Amakhosi came crashing down to earth, going down 3-1 in Ndola, Zambia on Sunday.

The man who scored the only goal for Chiefs, Khama Billiat, also scored the last time he was in the Zambian city – in a 2-1 Caf Champions League defeat for Mamelodi Sundowns against Zesco in 2016.

The Brazilians managed to win the home leg 2-0 to advance to the final, which they won 3-1 on aggregate against Zamalek.

Chiefs will be hoping for a similar outcome in the second leg at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm kickoff), although they first have to deal with AmaZulu in the Premiership on Wednesday (7.30pm) at King Zwelithini Stadium.

“We didn’t come here to lose,” Billiat told the Chiefs website. “Of course, it’s a great feeling to score, but it would have been an even better feeling if we would have won or we would have gotten a draw.

“We will do better on Saturday. It’s not so important if I score, it’s more important that we will go through as that’s what we all want.”

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match: AmaZulu FC vs. Kaizer Chiefs, Wednesday 16 January 2019, King Zwelithini Stadium, 19h30



#AbsaPrem #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Ko6yhE3fia — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 14, 2019

Coach Ernst Middendorp urged his team to finish off their scoring opportunities in the second leg.

“Our defensive work was a bit weak. We created numerous chances today. If we get these opportunities again next week, we will have to take them. If we do that, we are still in with a chance,” the German mentor said on the club website.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook