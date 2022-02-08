Led by Sadio Mane, Senegalese trio scoop top individual Afcon awards
Share this article:
Johannesburg - Led by star striker Sadio Mane, who also delivered the title-winning penalty, three Senegal representatives on Tuesday won the top individual player awards at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Senegal beat Egypt in a penalty shootout in the final in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Mane won the Man of the Tournament award for his consistently good performances throughout Afcon. Scoring the winning penalty which decided the title, delivered an exclamation mark on an emphatic performance from the star Liverpool forward.
Meanwhile, Senegal coach Aliou Cissé was awarded the Coach of the Tournament accolade. The 45-year-old Cisse, a former national team player, has been in charge of the men’s national team since 2015.
ALSO READ: ’I'm living a dream’, says Sadio Mane’ as Senegal receive heroes welcome after Afcon triumph
Senegal shot-stopper Edouard Mendy after an incredible display throughout the event unsurprisingly won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award. The Chelsea first-choice keeper was also recently voted as the best in the world as he claimed the Continental Goalkeeper of the Tournament award. The 1.94m-tall 29-year-old has already made 51 appearances for Chelsea since joining in 2020.
The Golden Boot Award went to the only player not involved in the final, with Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar scoring eight goals, which was three more than the second highest scorer at Afcon this year. In fact, Cameroon teammate Karl Ekambi was runner up with five goals and a number of players tied for third on three goals - a list which included Mane.