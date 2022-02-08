Led by Sadio Mane, Senegalese trio scoop top individual Afcon awards

Johannesburg - Led by star striker Sadio Mane, who also delivered the title-winning penalty, three Senegal representatives on Tuesday won the top individual player awards at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Senegal beat Egypt in a penalty shootout in the final in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Mane won the Man of the Tournament award for his consistently good performances throughout Afcon. Scoring the winning penalty which decided the title, delivered an exclamation mark on an emphatic performance from the star Liverpool forward. Meanwhile, Senegal coach Aliou Cissé was awarded the Coach of the Tournament accolade. The 45-year-old Cisse, a former national team player, has been in charge of the men's national team since 2015.