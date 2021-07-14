Lee Baxter is giving the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeepers an edge in continental success

CAPE TOWN - LEE Baxter, the head goalkeeper coach of Kaizer Chiefs, has flown under the radar while his charges have enjoyed a meteoric rise on the African football landscape in recent weeks. The form of goalkeepers of Bruce Bvuma and Daniel Akpeyi have come about after their heroic man-of-the-match performances and a raft of clean sheets, starting from the preliminary round through to the semi-finals.

The goalkeepers have been a primary factor in Chiefs reaching Saturday's Caf Champions League final in Casablanca. Brylon Petersen, along with Itumeleng Khune, have provided goalkeeper back-up for Chiefs' trailblazing Champions League campaign. Khune is the longest-serving member of the current Chiefs squad.

Petersen, who has yet to play in a Champions League match, has revealed the inner workings of what goes down at the specialist goalkeeper training sessions. “What a journey it has been for the team, especially the goalkeepers,” said Petersen, who a few weeks ago was in the news after he obtained a BSc Engineering (Mechanical) degree at Wits University. “If we put the spotlight on the goalkeepers Bvuma and Akpeyi, you will see they were immaculate in their positions.

“It has been such a pleasure working with them daily. “Praise must go to coach Lee for preparing us behind the scenes. No one gives him the credit he deserves for his preparations. “All the training is tailored for the game that will take place over the upcoming weekend. Every drill leads to the next, and designed to make an impact in the next game.

"He plans the training sessions so that we prepare for the game style of the opposition." As time went on, and Chiefs bravely progressed to the knockout phase, Baxter produced high-intensity training regimes, which helped the keepers deliver improved performances.

"Baxter deserves a lot of credit for how the keepers have stepped up this season," said Petersen. "I have not had opportunities to play, but the players have made it clear that I am part of the team. We work out together, and we help each other.

"We take criticism from each other and work on it. We tell each other what we should do, and this has helped to improve performances. "We encourage each other and will always try to bring something new to our play. The support for each other has been amazing."

Amakhosi’s goalkeeping department have accepted the responsibility that rests on their shoulders. Petersen said the keepers know that if they shine, the team will shine. “We will always try to bring out our best performance because if we shine, the team will shine,” said Petersen. “It is not about outshining each other. “We do not have egos. We work for the team, and this has been the testament of the goalkeeping department.