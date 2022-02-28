LOOK: Percy Tau, Rhulani Mokwena catch up after fierce CAF Champions League battle

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena was sent off in the first half following a heated altercation with the officials as The Brazilians made history by beating Al Ahly in Egypt for the first time in their history. However, when things calmed down after the tempestuous CAF Champions League fixture, Mokwena and former Sundowns attacker Percy Tau found time to touch base and strengthen a brotherly bond that dates back to when Mokwena was still Tau’s coach in the junior ranks of Sundowns.

The pair shared a similar path within the Brazilians' set up. Both were nurtured and elevated to the next level around the same period by the Sundowns. Although he might prove to be trouble when these two sides face off in the return leg, Tau served the Masandawana with pride during his time in the South African capital.

TjoviTjo feed your eyes, No enemies haters in sports especially soccer ⚽ only 90 minutes done, Mokoena explain about his red card, Percy Tau ask about ref who disallowed his goal , TjoviTjo ask why CAF did not have VAR for CAF games why , nice to see family friends together pic.twitter.com/t0AvnvQTan — Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) February 27, 2022 The Witbank-born attacker made 102 appearances for Sundowns, scoring 24 goals and providing 27 assists, the kind of form that helped the club to two league titles and a historical CAF Champions League triumph in 2016.

It is a known fact that the Mokwena and Tau connection is one that still has an influence and contributes to their professional decisions as well. The former Orlando Pirates coach was reportedly one of the first people Tau consulted on a potential switch from English Club Brighton and Hove Albion to Al Ahly, an unfamiliar linkage of player and coach.