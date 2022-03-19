Lorch-less Pirates looking to pounce for Confed Cup quarter-final berth

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates will be hoping for a repeat performance when they play JS Saoura in a Caf Confederation Cup return match at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, on Sunday evening (kick-off 9pm). Just over a month ago, Pirates defeated the Algerian visitors 2-0 at Orlando Stadium following superb performances by Bandile Shandu, Olisah Ndah and Thembinkosi Lorch in their opening Group B match.

This time, however, the South Africans will be without talisman Lorch. He is nursing an injury after he pulled up with a hamstring strain during a midweek Premiership match. Lorch's ability at the set-piece will be missed, as well as his ball supply into the striking zone. Shandu, one of three Pirates players who have been selected for Bafana Bafana's tour of Europe in a few days - Goodman Mosele and Thabang Monare are the other two, is developing into a key player. He has taken some time to settle in at Pirates after joining from Maritzburg United last year. ALSO READ: The fall of Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea empire

He has a penchant for scoring goals when he times his runs into the striking zone. His workman-like performances have earned him the nickname 'Busy Weekend' from the fans. Both teams employ the 4-3-3 playing pattern, and Saoura's game is primarily geared towards feeding their lethal striker Abdelaziz Lahmeri. He has scored four goals in the team's last seven matches in all competitions. Nigerian Ndah was given the task of marking Lahmeri last time, and he did well to keep the Algerian quiet throughout the match. Lahmeri didn't score last week and had an off day when Saoura managed a 1-0 win over Libyan outfit Al Ittihad after a freak goal in the opening minute by Oussama Bellatreche.

Zakaria Saidi, Saoura's goalkeeper, was far and away his team's best player on the field. Throughout the 90 minutes, he defied the Libyans. The shots in the match statistic of 19-3 show how busy Saidi was, and 10 of the 19 shots were taken in the penalty area. It also reflects the defence’s inability to keep the opposition out of their penalty area. Strangely, Saoura lost their first clash 2-0 against Pirates, after enjoying the great share of possession in Orlando.

Pirates' midfield is growing into a formidable force, with Mosele and Monare growing in stature as a unit. Mosele improves with every outing, and Monare can impose himself in the midfield battles but needs to work on his consistency. Both operate as holding midfielders and play behind the three-man forward line. They play a valuable role in linking players when the team attacks from deep options. Saoura's technical staff may have picked up Pirates' vulnerability at set-piece time. This was emphasised during a midweek match when SuperSport United scored early goals from corner kicks.

