Malawi dumped out of Cosafa cup, Lesotho set up enticing game against Eswatini

Durban — Malawi were dumped out of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Eswatini, while Lesotho made sure they head into the final day of group matches on top with a 2-1 victory over Mauritius at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Friday. Disaster struck for Eswatini immediately after the break, conceding a goal through miscommunication between keeper and defender.

Polokwane City forward Khuda Myaba ran onto a hopeless ball played over top by second half substitute Stenie Davie. Myaba arrived just in time to pounce as the Eswatini defense was at sixes and sevens and slotted into an empty net to give his side the lead in the 46th minute. Eswatini required a controversial 95th minute penalty to rescue a point and effectively dump Malawi out of the competition.

Sabelo Ndzinisa stepped and convincingly converted the penalty and ensured Lesotho needed to win to overtake them for first place in Group A. Flames coach Marian Marinica shuffled his pack after a disappointing first game, making a total of five changes from the side that suffered a shock loss to Lesotho. A Mhango led Malawi were afforded a rousing reception at Umlazi however it was Eswatini who had the better run of play in the first half and should've taken the lead in the 35th minute through star striker Sabelo Ndzinisa.

The Mbabane Highlanders forward did well to find room in the Malawi box and was on the receiving end of a delightful cross by Fanelo Mamba, however his weak header ended up on the palms of Clever Mkungula in the Flames goal. The second half of this encounter certainly lived up to the billing. Entertaining attacking football coupled with goals and few clashes between players to add a bit of edge to proceedings. One of the most balanced sides in this competition Lesotho made two changes to the team that shocked Malawi a day ago, Tumelo Makha and Lehlohonolo Matsau making their way into the starting for Thabantso Jane and Thabo Mafatle.

The tweaks made by Likuena coach Veselon Jelusic seemed to pay immediate dividends as Makha and Mafatle combined for the opening goal inside ten minutes. Makha found room in the opposition box but didn't catch his attempt perfectly and it rolled onto Makha who gladly fired home from close range. Mauritius weren't prepared to lay down for Lesotho and they found their equaliser six minutes into the second half through Hansey Prosper.

The 18 year old forward capitalised off fine work by Adrien Francois who beat men out wide before he clipped a ball into an unmarked Prosper to fire home off the upright. Lesotho's chances of qualification chances were on the line and they showed this, upping the pressure on Mauritius and forcing their second goal on the 72nd minute. Jane Thaba Ntsho was on hand to fire home a loose ball past the Mauritius keeper Jean Louis following a mix up in the box.

Lesotho's victory means they head into the final group game on six points and on top of group A with a crunch encounter against second placed Eswatini on the horizon. Malawi and Mauritius will contest the other encounter as they both look to claim a first win of the competition. @SmisoMsomi16