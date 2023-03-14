Cape Town - Marcel Koller, whose job is hanging by a thread at Al Ahly, has predicted that Mamelodi Sundowns will win this season's Caf Champions League. After the 10-time Champions League winners suffered a comprehensive 5-2 defeat at Loftus on Saturday, Al Ahly's fate is now in the hands of Sundowns, who head the Group B with 10 points. In second place is Al Hilal who are on nine points. The Sudanese club need a minimum of two more points to join Sundowns in the knock-out stage.

"Yes, Sundowns with this coach and this team, can go all the way in this season's tournament," said Koller. "They have a very good team. The coach prepared them very well and they earned the victory. I think if they focus and keep their concentration, they will go far in this tournament."

Koller is the third coach Al Ahly have employed since the departure of South African Pitso Mosimane, who won two Champions League titles while at the helm. Before Koller's arrival, Egyptian Samy Komsan and Ricardo Soares of Portugal were the coaches but none of the three managed to win the African title for Al Ahly. Koller is in a pickle because if Al Ahly fail to reach the knock-out stage, he is likely to be fired, and that could already happen this week should Al Hilal win.

Sundowns play Al- ilal in Sudan on Saturday and if they win, Al Hilal will remain in second place. If, however, Al Hilal win they will have 12 points, a target that is well beyond Al Ahly. Koller is having nightmares about Al Hilal winning the match and was moved to say: "I hope that Sundowns play in their next two matches with honour."

Sundowns could decide to rest some of their key players and field several second-stringers, without fear of dropping out of the Champions League. They need one point from two matches to guarantee a place in the knock-out stage. On the other hand, should Al Ahly reach the knock-out stage and regain their mojo, they will be a force to be reckoned with. All the qualifying teams would love to see Ah Aly falling by the wayside. Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena responded to Koller's insinuations that his team will lose the match deliberately.

“We are honest, believe me, we are honest,” said Mokwena. “We will do the best we can, we want to win football matches. It is important that we continue to win football matches. “And if my colleague (Koller) thinks we will not, he can 100% be guaranteed that we will give everything to win the next couple of matches. We try to win every single match we play to win, and we work to win every single day.