Cape Town - The 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns denied 10-time champions Al Ahly their maiden Group B win after the sides played to a 2-2 thriller in their 2022/2023 CAF Champions League clash in Cairo on Saturday evening. The outcome meant that Sundowns' impressive 16-match winning run across all competitions came to an end. It was also the first time that Sundowns failed to win a match since Rhulani Mokwena was appointed sole head coach.

Sundowns will remain at the top of the Group B standings and is a point above second-placed Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan with three games left. The return match against Percy Tau's Al Ahly will be on March 11 in Pretoria. A highlight for the visiting South Africans was the penalty save by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in the second half, after his side had taken a first-half lead through Namibian Peter Shalulile. After Tau was fouled in the Sundowns' penalty area, Williams saved Mohamed Hany's tame 'spot kick'.

After Al Ahly's pressure in the opening minutes, Sundowns seemed content to sit back and absorb the pressure. It came against the run of play when after a Sundowns break-out down the right flank, Shalulile scored his first Champions League goal this season in the 34th minute. Cassius Mailula provided the assist with a low goalmouth cross which sizzled past three backpedalling Al Ahly defenders.

After their penalty miss, Al Ahly drew level through Mohamed Abdelomonem a minute before the hour mark. The goal seemed to provide the hosts with a lift, and they upped the ante soon afterwards. Hussein El Shahat was next on the scoresheet in the 74th minute and Al Ahly enjoyed the lead for the first time in the match.

As the match wound to its close, it seemed that the Egyptians would hang on to their lead, but substitute Thapelo Morena snatched the equaliser nine minutes from the end after Mailula's shot from the edge of the area came off the post. @Herman_Gibbs