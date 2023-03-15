Mamelodi Sundowns launch investigation against employee after unethical comments

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns have launched an investigation into a matter regarding their Travel Logistics & Liaison Officer Khaled Ali, who is said to have made unethical remarks involving the club's CAF Champions League opponents. Ali is reported to have offered Egyptian giants Al Ahly fans analysis data involving their next opponents, Sudanese club Al Hilal, and it appears the club have not taken kindly to that.

Ali has been recalled from his trip to Sudan in order to facilitate the club’s investigation. “It has come to the attention of Mamelodi Sundowns that certain remarks that its employee Khaled Ali may have made during a social media discussion relating to Al Ahly and Al Hilal may be contrary to the ethics, governance and rules of Mamelodi Sundowns,” the club said via a statement. “Mamelodi Sundowns views these alleged remarks and conduct in a very serious light and is launching an immediate investigation to get exposed to the true facts.

“Khaled has been instructed to return from Sudan and report at the Sundowns offices at Chloorkop and make himself available for the investigation. “Sundowns will provide further information on this matter once the findings of the investigation are concluded.” The Brazilians will face Al-Hilal next in the Champions League on Saturday and Al-Ahly need Sundowns to beat their Sudanese opponents if they are to have any chance of advancing past the group stages.