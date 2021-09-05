Mamelodi Sundowns qualify for CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned the inaugural winners of the 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League Cosafa Qualifiers with a 3-0 victory over Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe in the final in Durban on Saturday. The jubilant Sundowns side not only claimed bragging rights in the region but also booked their ticket to the CAF Women’s Champions League that is scheduled for Egypt later in the year.

They scored 22 goals in their five games, and conceded just once, showing their dominance in the competition and earning the title of worthy winners. The match was watched by Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe, the former owner of Sundowns. There was a FIFA delegation that included Secretary General Fatma Samoura as well as Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman. Sundowns took the lead on 12 minutes as their pressure at the start of the game paid dividends. Melinda Kgadiete forced the error, and the ball broke to Andisiwe Mgcoyi, who laid on a square pass for Lerato Kgasago to side-foot into the net.

The closest that Queens came in the first half was a shot on the turn from veteran forward Rutendo Makore that sailed just over the crossbar. Queens came out firing in the second period, but that meant they were leaving more space at the back and Sundowns almost profited when Kgadiete found space on the edge of the box, but her powerful shot was just too high. Mgcoyi should have added a second when she met a cross at the near post, but her header missed the target, while Makore had another effort that was straight at Sundowns goalkeeper Phillistus Rabalao.

[WATCH] Agnes Nkosi - Mamelodi Sundowns coach 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦, grateful for the opportunity to help the team qualify for a major tournament.#COSAFA #CWCLQualifier pic.twitter.com/wNvYsGWMDu — COSAFA (@COSAFAMEDIA) September 4, 2021 The second goal finally arrived for The Brazilians Ladies on 78 minutes when Nonhlanhla Mthandi profited from hesitancy at the back from Queens and she dispossessed goalkeeper Precious Mudyiwa to score into an empty net.