Mamelodi Sundowns show class to prevail against TP Mazembe

DURBAN - An all-round team-effort helped Mamelodi Sundowns get a win in their Group stage CAF Champions League match after they downed TP Mazembe 1-0 at the Loftus Versveld Stadium.. DURBAN - An all-round team-effort helped Mamelodi Sundowns to book their place in the last 16 of this season’s CAF Champions League after they downed TP Mazembe 1-0 at the Loftus Versveld Stadium in Tshwane on Tuesday night. Lebohang Maboe broke the deadlock in the 28th minute as he drilled the ball into the bottom corner of the net following a neatly crafted team move from Masandawana. Downs were threatened at times by the five-times Champions of Africa who played an open game as Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi anticipated would happen in his pre-match interviews. Dennis Onyango was forced into action in the ninth minute as he smartly held onto a shot from range by Mazembe forward Phillippe Kinzumbi.

The veteran shot-stopper did well to command his area again in the 16th minute as he prevented an in-swinging cross from the right from amounting to anything.

Sundowns however commanded the game like a well-oiled machine and this was illustrated by the fact that they had 71% ball possession going into half time.

Mazembe never gave up in the second half and Onyango again had to be on his toes in the second half to ensure that his side prevailed. Shortly after the start of the second half, the 36-year-old made a good save to deny Jean Baleke with a deflected effort.

He again denied Baleke in the 60th minute from close range.

Peter Shalulile had two opportunities to seal the game for Sundowns in the 81st and 82nd minute though it was not to be this time for the Namibian forward. His header from a Lyle Lakay corner was wide and a minute later, he directed another header wide of the goal.

Sundowns are clearly playing like a team that can advance to the far stages of the continental competition. They will next be in action on Sunday afternoon in a league clash against struggling DSTV Premiership outfit Black Leopards.

@EshlinV

IOL Sport