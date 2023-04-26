Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns roared a championship challenge in their 4-1 victory over Algeria’s CR Belouizdad over the weekend when several players produced stand-out performances in the Champions League quarter-final clash in Cairo. As a result, Sundowns dominate this week's CAF Champions League 'Team of the Week' with three representatives. They are ace goalmouth predator Peter Shalulile. left back Aubrey Modiba and central midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Shalulile was in superb form and scored two well-taken goals and his performance was in stark contrast to his below-par outings in the domestic league where he has gone scoreless for several matches. His second goal in this first-leg quarterfinal saw him join the ranks of SA-based players who have scored 100 or more goals (73 for Sundowns, 27 for Highlands Park). The other centurions are Siyabonga Nomvethe (123), Mabhuti Khenyeza (110), Daniel Mudau (110), Tico Tico Bucuane (104), Collins Mbesuma (103) and Bradley Grobler (101). He currently heads the leading goalscorers' list with Hamza Khabba of Raja Casablanca, and they have each five goals. At this rate, he is in the running for the Golden Boot award, and he could end the season with another since he heads the DStv Premiership scorers’ table with 11 goals.

Modiba was a bundle of energy and grabbed his chance to attack whenever play opened down the wide channels, without neglecting his primary defensive duties. His overlapping caused problems for the opposition, and his goalmouth crosses were hard to contain. He provided an assist for Shalulile's first goal. Mokoena bossed the midfield and his ability to read the game well allowed him to stifle several opposition attacks in its early stages. He was solid in front of the team's four-man rearguard, and this upset Belouizdad's pattern of play as they were forced to try attacking options out wide. All three players are certain selections for Saturday's return leg against the Egyptian visitors at Loftus Versfeld.