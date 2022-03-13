Mamelodi Sundowns’ win ’sweeter because of Al Ahly’s collaboration with Kaizer Chiefs’

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi launched a scathing attack on fellow Premiership rivals Kaizer Chiefs, whose hospitality exposed their glaring lack of patriotism. Instead of being overjoyed following Sundowns' ground-breaking 1-0 win over 'African club of the Century' Al Ahly, Mngqithi spoke about Chiefs’ hospitality after they welcomed the visiting Egyptians with open arms at their state-of-the-art training facility at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena.

Al Ahly used the facility over two days to round off their preparations for Saturday's blockbuster Champions League Group A match at the FNB Stadium. Mngqithi said Chiefs were unpatriotic by providing training facilities for their opponents. It amounted to double-crossing a fellow South Africa team, and the victory over Al Ahly was a lesson in patriotism for Chiefs. “I think what makes it sweeter for me is Al Ahly’s collaboration with Kaizer Chiefs," said Mngqithi after the match. “I should say beating the champions is satisfying, but I think what makes it sweeter for me is what happened around this game.

"You will remember during the Covid-19 bio-bubble (at the end of last season), we could use change rooms at the FNB stadium but not the one belonging to Kaizer Chiefs. We used that stadium as our home venue. Now that changeroom was open for Al Ahly against us. "For me, I felt Kaizer Chiefs was being spiteful."

Mngqithi explained that since Sundowns were the home side, it was their prerogative to decide which change room the visitors should use. "This was our home match, and Mamelodi Sundowns could’ve easily taken Al Ahly to the change room that has got a ramp on the other side.

"They (Al Ahly) got the use of the change room of the home team. “We almost had the same scenario last season, but we (Sundowns) don’t talk about these things because we have respect, and we are patriotic. “Mamelodi Sundowns have been in the space of the Champions League for many years now. Wydad Casablanca (from Morocco) wanted to train at our facility last year when they were coming to play Chiefs.

“We did not allow them to train at our facility because they would’ve meant we’re forming an alliance with people from outside. “So, for me more than beating Al Ahly, I think this is just a good lesson in patriotism. It is about respecting the fact that when we compete at this stage.

“We’re no longer competing for the Mamelodi Sundowns badge, but we’re competing for the flag of the country. “It is a matter of importance. I am not saying we must create enemies. We must have a little more respect since we are representing the country. Al Ahly is representing their country.”