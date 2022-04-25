Mandla Ncikazi wants Orlando Pirates to return to the Caf Champions League

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates’ co-coach Mandla Ncikazi was on cloud nine after steering the Sea Robbers’ ship to the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup, but, amid the euphoria, he gave a candid review of their season across all competitions so far. “If you see our team, it’s not the same team that started the season. There’s progress and there are some players that are coming back from injuries. We are improving in certain areas. I don’t think we’ve seen Pirates this direct,” he explained.

Pirates progressed to the semi-finals of the competition after they beat Simba 4-3 on penalties in the last eight. The game ended 1-all in regulation time after Kwame Peprah levelled the tie as Simba had won the first leg 1-0 at home. ALSO READ: ‘Simba SC is well trained in delaying tactics’, says Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi The Confederation Cup is not only the Buccaneers shot at redemption, but the country’s as well. They are the only PSL side remaining in continental football after Mamelodi Sundowns crashed out of the Champions League last eight on Saturday.

“When you come to Pirates you are already under pressure. I am an optimist. I see this as a good representation for our country. We are the only team that is surviving. Pirates must take the responsibility of representing our country,” Ncikazi said. This is not uncharted waters for the Sea Robbers. They have sailed through the length and breath of Africa before and have the crown of 1995 to show for it. But can they emulate the class of 2015 and reach the Confederation Cup final? 🌟 @orlandopirates 🌟



🇿🇦 The South Africans reach the #TotalEnergiesCAFCC semi-finals for the first time since 2015! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RuasW7HOss — TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 24, 2022 “We've been in African championships before. Roger De Sa and Eric Tinkler went to the final in 2013 and 2015 respectively, The team won the title in 1995,” Ncikazi said. “I don’t think there is anything new about reaching the final.

“It also helps us that some of the players (like club captain Happy Jele) have also been part of that history. So that experience helps. But we are in the competition to win it. We are not in the competition to make numbers. History backs us.” In their bid to reach the final, Pirates will first have to beat Libyans Al Ahli in the two-legged semi-final first. A feat that Ncikazi knows won't be easy, given the fact that they struggled on an artificial turf in the group stage against Al Ittihad. Not that he undermines the Confederation Cup, but Ncikazi says he wants the team “to compete in the mainstream (the Champions League)". However, that is easier said than done as they’ll have to finish second on the league table in May.

ALSO READ: Richard Ofori hero with gloves and boots in shootout for Orlando Pirates against Simba Pirates are fifth on the standings with 39 points, six behind the second-placed Royal AM. However, should they beat strugglers Chippa United at Orlando Stadium, tomorrow, they’ll trim the gap to three points ahead of the last four matches. “In the PSL, I think we'll also improve but you have to be mindful of the fact that most of our players are coming from injuries. But we need to fight. There is still a chance to finish second. We are still going to play Royal AM,” Ncikazi said.

