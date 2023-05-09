Marumo Gallants’ Caf Confederation Cup journey takes them to Tanzania next, but who are Young Africans?

Johannesburg - Marumo Gallants have defied the odds in their quest for a first-ever continental crown and will continue their campaign when they travel to Tanzania as part of the semi-finals. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will make their way to east Africa to battle Tanzanian side Young Africans in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals on Wednesday at 3pm.

With names like Simba SC from Tanzania already a known entity following recent visits to South Africa, IOL Sports’ Smiso Msomi takes a look at who Young Africans are: Young Africans are the current defending champions of the Tanzanian Premier League and are the most successful club in the nation with a mammoth 28 league titles to their name.

Young Africans are the eternal rivals of Simba (who were knocked out by Orlando Pirates in the same competition last season) as both teams share the Benjamin Mkaka Stadium with a 60 000 capacity. Their run in the Confederation Cup this season is the best in their history.

In the six times they've participated, their previous best was a quarter-final appearance in 2016. Some of the biggest names in their squad include former Pirates player Bernard Morrison and leading Congolese striker Fiston Mayele who leads in goal involvements (16 goals and 2 assists) for his team. @ScribeSmiso