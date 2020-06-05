Mbesuma eligible for Zambia call-up - reports

RUSTENBURG - Veteran Zambia striker Collins Mbesuma is in contention for national team selection, local media reported on Thursday. News website Lusaka Times reported that Chipolopolo - as Zambia are known - coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic said Mbesuma could be recalled if his performance satisfies national team selectors. "His skill is strong and he is doing very well presently at Pretoria University. Looking at everything I could just say he is still in contention for the national team in a way,” said Sredojevic. "Everything needs to be on merit and deserved, not gifted or awarded. Any player that satisfies the criteria and standards that we are setting will be taken into consideration. According to Lusaka Time, Mbesuma, 36, who plays for South African second division club University of Pretoria, recently disclosed that he was open to a Chipolopolo return.

He last featured for Zambia in 2017 when he scored two goals in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Mbesuma has been heralded for establishing a soccer academy in his home town Luanshya, on the Copperbelt.

The Collins Mbesuma Foundation and Youth Academy were simultaneously launched on Wednesday, by Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga at Luanshya Sports Complex.

He started the academy as part of giving back to the community which catapulted him to stardom.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mbesuma said he had not forgotten his roots.

Mbesuma began his career at Roan United in Luanshya in the early 2000s before going on to play for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, he also played in England, Portugal and Turkey.

Lusaka Times also reported that Football Association of Zambia (Faz) vice president Rix Mweemba said the association was about to submit a proposal to the government on how football could resume amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the proposed measures include playing several matches at centralised venues and disinfecting facilities.

The Times of Zambia in an article posted in the Faz Facebook account, reported that ministry of sports said it has no problems with Faz resuming the league next month as long as the strict health measures were put in place and approved by the ministry of health.

Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga told the online publication that his office was as keen as everyone to see football, but did want the health of players and fans compromised.





African News Agency (ANA)