Namibia and Zambia book semi-final spots at the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup

Durban — Namibia booked their spot in the semi-final of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup with a comfortable 2-0 against Madagascar while Zambia needed penalties to overcome a stubborn Botswana in the other semi-final after the match ended 1-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday. The Brave Warriors broke the deadlock through penalty in the 51st minute.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tigers FC winger, Manjana Limbondi, who had been lively until that point, stepped up and fired past Chretien Andriamifeh in the Barea's goal. Soon after that it was 2-0 as midfielder Rudath Wendell found a fortuitous second for Namibia in the 67th minute. It was that man Limbondi at the heart of everything, winningbthe ball off a sloppy Madagascar defence before drilling a low cross to the feet of Wendell who's shot was too strong for the keeper to handle at the near post.

Madagascar and Namibia kicked off a crunching the quarter final line up with an entertaining matchup under the clear Durban skies at considerably packed King Zwelithini Stadium. The Brave Warriors came into this game as the slight favourites and the formation utilitised by coach Collin Benjamin suggested just that, a 4-4-2 with 22 year old Bethuel Muzeu and Marcel Papama leading the line. Namibia made their intentions clear in the opening half off this encounte by dominating possession, dictating tempo and hence created the better of the chances and it was by luck that the scores went into the break level.

Story continues below Advertisement

A Madagascar outfit low on quality and fitness just could not keep up with a slightly more creative, aggressive and progressive Namibia side and in the exited the competition after having played just one match. In the later kick off, undisputed kings of the COSAFA Cup Zamambi were quickest out of the blocks and forced a breakthrough in the opening ten minutes. The Zebras defence were founded out as confusion in box lead to Security System defender Tebogo Kopelang turning the ball into his ownnet and giving Zambia the early 1-0 lead.

Story continues below Advertisement

Coach Mogomotsi Mpote's Botswana weren't going to hand the Chipolopolo the victory as they wrestled the game back in the second period of the first half and looked dangerous whenever they attacked. After going into the break a goal down, Botswana showed why they had beaten all put infront of them in the group stages as left back Kitso Mangolo finished off a beautiful counter attack six minutes after resumption. The Security System's man started the break after receiving the ball off his goalkeeper, following three precise passes and a delightful low cross Mangolo again re-appeared in the opponents box to smash the ball into the top corner and draw the two sides level.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two sides slowed down as the second went on as Botswana started to figure sights of fatigue, their three group stage matches finally taking their toll on them. The two sides couldn't be seperated in regulation time and required the dreaded penalty shootout to determine the winner. @SmisoMsomi16