New Caf president Patrice Motsepe vows to grow women’s game

JOHANNESBURG – New Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has promised to grow the women’s game in Africa. “We want women’s football to be significantly growing and progressing in the period of my presidency,” said Motsepe. However, Motsepe did not outline a specific plan for the women’s game but did allude to focussing on the major problems of the member associations under his control. “Over the next nine to 12 months, I will be visiting every single one of the African nations. I will also have two more meetings this year with all the presidents [of Caf member associations] and we will talk about the urgent steps we need to take to improve the game on the continent.” ALSO READ: Patrice Motsepe wants Africa to rule the football world

Last year, Caf announced the creation of a new African women’s Champions League. Though no actual dates have yet been released, the tournament is scheduled to be held in 2021.

Working on a more united front would be the only way to make real progress explained the 59-year-old.

“We are committed to work with Fifa president Infantino and leaders in other continents for the best interest in Africa. We need the work of everyone, and at the end of the game, we will win.”

One of the biggest areas of untapped potential was youth football he explained.

“What excites me is what we can potentially do. We have 280-million young Africans on this continent between the ages of 15 to 24. Football has a unique role to play in providing opportunities to these youth.”

Motsepe was appointed as Caf president last week, and as a mining magnate in South Africa he brings unique business experience to the role.

With his vast experience in the business world, he also promised to make a tangible difference

“ I am not going to be president of an organisation that four years from now has not made practical and tangible progress. It is not going to happen.

“I am absolutely confident that over the next few years African football will improve, become globally competitive and self-sustaining."

He also said Caf would need the assistance from the private sector to sponsor African football, and through that increase the sponsorship for the Africa Cup of Nations. He also said sponsorship needed to be increased for the African Champions League.

African News Agency (ANA)