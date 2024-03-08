Nigeria hope to appoint new coach before World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria football bosses on Friday announced that applications were open for the job of national head coach to replace Jose Peseiro ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers .

The 63-year-old Portuguese met the target of reaching the semi-finals, but opted to move on after negotiations reported to be mainly over salary broke down.

Applications must be received no later than March 12, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announcement.

Former Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke has been widely linked with the job after he assisted Samson Siasia and Augustine Eguavoen previously.