Danny Jordaan has been appointed to the role of third vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf). Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

CAIRO – South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been appointed to the role of third vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf). Jordaan comes in for Nigeria's Amaju Pinnick, who has been dismissed from the role as first vice-president. Pinnick is also head of the Football Association in his country.

Strangely there appears to be no reason for his sudden fall from grace but he appears to have no bitter feelings, saying he is still committed to football and his tenure had been an opportunity of serving the entire African continent.

Pinnick's exit has resulted in a reshuffling of Caf president Ahmad Ahmad's vice-presidents, with Constant Omari of DR Congo and Moroccan Faouzi Lekjaa moving up from second and third vice-president positions.

Pinnick occupied the vacant position of first vice-president last July after Ghana's Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned due to allegations of corrupt practices.

The term of the first, second and third vice-presidents of Caf expires after two years, in line with Article 22(4) of the CAF statutes.

African News Agency (ANA)