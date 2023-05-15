Nine-man Mamelodi Sundowns deal Wydad AC a huge psychological blow in goalless stalemate

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns dealt Wydad AC a huge psychological blow after the Moroccans failed to exploit their numerical advantage at their Mohammed V Stadium fortress in Casablanca, where Saturday’s Caf Champions League first-leg semi-final ended in a 0-0 draw. Sundowns were red-carded just ahead of halftime, and Wydad were unable to capitalise in the second half.

The Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea gave hosts Wydad a further advantage when he handed the visiting South Africans a second red card late in the match. After his team came away unscathed, Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena was over the moon following the stout effort of his players in “foreign territory”.

“I am proud of these players for their gallant performance in very difficult circumstances,” said Mokwena. "They showed an incredible work rate. They had tactical discipline, as well as adapting to a tough situation.

"They need a lot of appreciation because these players were fantastic. “Before the red card, we were really good. We had moments in the game where we had 65% possession, and we were excellent. "After the red card, we had to adapt as a team. Under the circumstances, the emotion we feel now is that this feels like a win.

"We have to keep our feet firmly on the ground and remain focused. "We have a stadium that can push us in Pretoria, and we trust that the players will continue the good work. "We are focused on the second leg, and know that the ‘Yellow Nation’ will be behind us.

"We know how to play Champions League matches, and the players are gaining experience when playing these types of games.

“We trust them to be able to continue to give their best. This is an honest group of players, and a lot of credit has to go to them." Twice in the match, VAR decisions went against Sundowns who served notice that they have what it takes to reach the final. Wydad coach Sven Vandenbroeck says his team will make the trip to Pretoria for the return leg with confidence.

Wydad are the defending champions after beating Al Ahly in last season’s final. “On the offensive side, we didn’t find enough space to create much danger," said Vandenbroeck. "We came against a very well organised team which plays with maturity, and with very good technical qualities which allow them, under pressure to get the ball out very easily.

“We have one week to work on several areas, and we will try to be ready. We hope for a better result. The game is still open for both teams, but I am confident with my team that we can still qualify.” The second leg will be played on Saturday at Loftus. @Herman_Gibbs