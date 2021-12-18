No Bafana Bafana but two SA match officials on duty at Afcon in Cameroon

Cape Town – International Federation of Football History and Statistics best referee on the African continent for 2021, Victor Gomes, together with the assistant referee Zakhele Siwela, have been invited to officiate at the upcoming Afcon Cameroon 2021 tournament. The tournament will run from 9 January to 6 February 2022.

The two will travel to Cameroon in the new year. There they will undergo a mandatory refresher course before the tournament starts. The refresher course will take place from 3 January. All the selected referees from the continent will also undergo physical, theoretical and technical tests during the course. ALSO READ: Fifa’s dismissal of Safa appeal can work in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ favour

SAFA’s chair of the Referees Committee Ms Natasha Tsichlas praised SAFA and the referees' department for constantly producing world-class officials. ‘’The continuous appointment of our officials to oversee FIFA and CAF games is an indication that the continental and world football bodies have confidence in our officials. Over the years, SAFA has produced some world-class officials, and we continue to do so constantly,’’ said Tsichlas. ‘’I would like to thank SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan, SAFA CEO and head of SAFA referees, Abdul Ebrahim. They have done a sterling job and have made sure that South Africa continues to churn out excellent match officials.