Orlando Pirates book CAF Confederation Cup spot quarter-final with game to spare

Durban - Orlando Pirates booked their place in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals following a disciplined and impressive 2-0 away win over JS Saoura at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algeria on Sunday night. There were signs in the first half that Pirates were breaking down their opponents but they started to show it in the second half.

Nathaniel Nyauza gave the South African side the lead in the 49th minute as he headed the ball into the net following a free-kick. It took Pirates just two minutes to double their advantage as the in-form Bandile Shandu located Kabelo Dlamini who converted. The first half was a scrappy one. Pirates would have been the happier side as they made it hard for the home side to get good opportunities at goal. Deon Hotto made an enterprising run into the Saoura danger area before the tenth minute. He unselfishly tried to pass to Kabelo Dlamini before the ball was cut out by Fayçal Mebarki.

Just minutes later, Saoura were again made to look desperate in attack as Ismail Saadi ended up skiing an overhead kick. Pirates did struggle a bit with discipline as they had two players booked in the first half. Hotto was the first to go into the book for dissent before Abel Mabaso was cautioned for a reckless challenge on Belaid Hamidi.

Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori was required to make a good save in the 62nd minute he kept out a pin-point freekick which was on target.

Pirates have been in superb form in the Confederation Cup, having won four out of their five games so far in the group stage. They will certainly be fancying their chances of going all the way in a competition which no South African side has ever won. The Johannesburg-based side will next be in action in their final Confederation Cup Group Stage game on Sunday 3 April as they take on Al Ittihad at the Orlando Stadium. @eshlinv