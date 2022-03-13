Orlando Pirates have one foot in CAF Confed Cup play-offs after beating Royal Leopards

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates brushed aside Royal Leopards of Eswatini 3-0 in a CAF Confederations Cup encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday night. Fortune Makaringe opened the scoring for Pirates with a goal from a far out just after half time.

The former Maritzburg United man spotted the goalkeeper off his line and his attempt from the touchline found the back of the net and gave Pirates a much needed lead in the 48th minute. MAKARINGE OUTTA NOWHERE 😱😱



One of the tournament's best goals so far in Pirates' 3-0 victory against Royal Leopards 🏴‍☠️



Watch #TotalEnergiesCAFCC highlights: https://t.co/zK4JsTAsS9 pic.twitter.com/cFmTi64TXI — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 13, 2022 The away side started to capitulate under the pressure from Pirates and Kabelo Dlamini duly found the second in the 56th minute. ALSO READ: Victory for Orlando Pirates will secure CAF Confed Cup play-off berth

A delightful flick by Goodman Mosele set up Dlamini in the Leopards box and the attacking midfielder made no mistake stretching his team's lead to 2-0. Terrence Dvukamanja, who came on in the second half, also got himself a much needed goal in the 70th minute. The Zimbabwean international shook off his marker in a corner and was able to get on the end of a Dlamini corner in the near post and guided his attempt past the goalkeeper, effectively ending the match as a contest at 3-0.

The Buccaneers were presented with a great opportunity to get back to winning ways and revive their below par season as they faced a Leopards side they had beaten 6-2 just over a week ago. Pirates started the match in second position in group B, a point behind leaders Al-ittihad of Libya, victory here would take them to the top of the group, at least until Al-ittihad finished their match later on in the day. Richard Ofori featured for the second game in a row since his return from a long term injury while Nsikeleko Nyauza held Captain duties with the absence of Happy Jele.

The Sea Robbers played the opening half of football with great vigor and sharpness in their play, tactically and technically a level above their opponents from Eswatini. ALSO READ: Nedbank Cup not our only chance of silverware, says Orlando Pirates’ Fadlu Davids Leopards goalkeeper, Ncamiso Dlamini was called upon on a number of occasions but his best moment came in the 20th minute, denying Makaringe from point blank range.

Kabelo Dlamini did well wiggle out of a sticky situation in the edge of the box and chipped the ball towards an unmarked Makaringe in the box , but the midfielder's effort was parried over the bar by the Leopards goal minder. The home side showed their class and strength in depth in the second half and proved to just be too much for the visiting Leopards. Pirates rang the changes as the game wore on, with a tough encounter against SuperSport United in midweek on the horizon.