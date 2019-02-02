Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates shields the ball away from Fousseny Coulibaly of Esperance at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates and Esperance of Tunisia played to a goalless draw in a top-of-the-table Caf Champions League Group B match at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday evening. From the onset, it seemed like the three-time Champions League winners had made the trip to South Africa in search of a point, as their defence and midfield lay deep.

In so doing, they created few attacking opportunities.

Justin Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch proved more than a handful for the Tunisian club’s defence, while Xola Mlambo and Vincent Pule kept the Esperance midfield on the back foot.

Despite their attacking efforts, few shots on goal were of enough quality to threaten visiting goalkeeper Rami Jeridi.

At the other end of the park, Innocent Maela did a solid marking job on Esperance’s Franck Kom, to ensure that the Cameroonian was not allowed to run into dangerous positions.

The Buccaneers remain top of the group standings on goal difference, as they join Esperance with five points from three games.

Pirates will now turn their attention to Saturday’s Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, before facing Esperance three days later in Champions League action in Tunis.

* The Premiership match between Free State Stars and Polokwane City at Goble Park on Saturday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

African News Agency (ANA)