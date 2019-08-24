Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch tries to unlock the Green Eagles at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. Photo: BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates bowed out of the Caf Champions League competition as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Green Eagles of Zambia in a preliminary round, second leg match at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday evening. Pirates went down 1-0 to Eagles in the first leg encounter in Zambia two weeks ago.

Going into the game, Pirates had not scored in 372 minutes of football, with their last strike having been Gabadinho Mhango’s effort in a 3-1 league win over Bloemfontein Celtic on August 3.

However, defender Happy Jele ended the goal-drought by heading home from close range in the 59th minute.

Pirates had hardly ended their celebrations when Eagles midfielder Amity Shamende fired home the equaliser a minute later, with a powerful shot into the bottom corner of the home team’s net.

This left Pirates with the task of scoring twice to remain in Africa’s premier club competition.

Pirates had the better of the opportunities in the first half, with Mhango and Justin Shonga forcing Eagles goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange to pull off saves.

At the other end of the park, Pirates No 1 Wayne Sandilands had a quiet first half as Eagles spent most of the opening 45 minutes on defence.

Pirates will now focus on their next assignment, which is a home league encounter against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

