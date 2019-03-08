A win for Milutin Sredojevic’s Orlando Pirates will ensure that they are on the verge of qualifying for the next stage of the competition. Photo: BackpagePix

DURBAN – It is crunch time for Orlando Pirates in the Caf Champions League. Tonight, they face FC Platinum at Orlando Stadium in Soweto (9pm kickoff). The Bucanneers are third on the log with five points after four games. They are three points behind the leaders Esperance.

The Tunisians are at the summit of the table with eight points. The Sea Robbers have an opportunity to enhance their chances of reaching the group stages of the Champions League.

A win for Pirates ensure that they are on the verge of qualifying for the next stage of the competition, while a loss can jeopardise their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

It is all in their hands. They are at home and they have to get the job done in front of their supporters.

FC Platinum have struggled in this competition. They are nowhere near their best. The Zimbabweans are at the foot of the table.

They have managed only one point which came was against Pirates in a 0-0 stalemate. Apart from that they’ve got nothing to write home about. FC Platinum have suffered four defeats.

Milutin Sredojevic’s side will be looking to take advantage of that. They will be brimming with confidence after going top of the Premiership log on Tuesday after they shared the spoils with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Pirates have a decent history in continental competitions. In 1995, they become the first team to lift the Caf Champions League.

In 2006, they were knocked out of the semi-finals, while in 2013, they were the losing finalists.

Pirates also reached the final, but lost to Etolie du Sahel in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers will be hoping to go the distance in this year’s edition of the Champions League, but they know that they have to get the job done against FC Platinum.

Their last game is away against Horoya. It won’t be easy, and that’s why it is important that they do the job at home.





The Mercury