Out of favour Percy Tau not carrying serious injury say Al Ahly

Johannesburg - Al Ahly have issued an update on the fitness of out of favour player Percy Tau, indicating that he is undergoing rehabilitation for a quadriceps injury. The South African has fallen down the pecking order at the club since the departure of Pitso Mosimane earlier in the year. He has been strongly tipped to leave the Red Devils once the current Egyptian Premier League season ends.

Not only has Tau fallen out of the limelight, but he was also left out of the most recent Bafana Bafana squad that will play in friendlies against Botswana and Sierra Leone. “Tau has recovered from his injury, he’s going through the rehabilitation phase right now,” said Al Ahly Club director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz. Abdelhafiz added that Tau could be set to return to training with the club within a week, implying that the injury is not serious.

“The player is doing what he has to do and in around a week from now, he should be joining the group training,” he said. Given that Al Ahly are in a rebuilding phase and the fact that Tau has attracted a lot of animosity from fans and pundits of the club alike, it appears unlikely that he will stay in the club. With Al Ahly all but certain to lose out on the Egyptian Premier League title to Zamalek once again, the club will likely move on Tau as they aim to develop a side worthy of challenging for the league title next season.

Once hailed as South Africa’s great men’s football hope, Tau could find offers from quality European clubs hard to come by given that he is now 28-years-old, and also did not really make a strong impact when he was given an opportunity to play in the English Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion. Nevertheless, given his outstanding performances in Belgium and in South Africa over the years, he is unlikely to be short of offers from South Africa and clubs outside Europe’s so-called “top five leagues”. Tau must now decide whether he wants to come home for the prime of his career, or if he wants to continue his international sojourn outside the borders of South Africa.

