Patrice Motsepe endorses FIFA-backed plans for Pan-African Super League

Cape Town - CAF President Patrice Motsepe has given his support for the formation of a Pan-African Super League for the Mother Continent's top 20 club teams as a means to generate much-needed income. Motsepe shared his sentiments when he chaired Friday's extraordinary general assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino also addressed the meeting and expressed support for the proposed Pan-African Super League. "Count on the full support of FIFA, of course, when developing club competitions and a Pan-African Super League for the future of African football," said Infantino, who urged delegates to use the platform at meetings to share concerns and voice opinions on African football matters. "We need to keep the door open. We need to give hope. We need to give opportunities to the entire world.

"I want to give to all of you not only the possibility to come to a FIFA Congress and press a button and vote yes or no to what is presented to you. "I want to allow all of you to speak, to have a voice. Everyone in the world will have to listen to your voice before taking any decision." After the meeting, Motsepe addressed the media and said the competition, although for the leading clubs, will generate revenues for all the member associations.

"If you see what the resolution says, in terms of the inter-club competitions, this matter is still with the executive committee," said Motsepe. "Today was an endorsement of this clear understanding that this will be an important competition that will benefit African football, improve the quality and generate income. "Not just for those countries and clubs that are participating, but for those that are not participating as well.

"So, we will announce due course in terms of what additional information we will provide about the Super League, but it is exciting, and this has huge potential. "We took this decision today to say the executive committee must continue with the good work it is doing."

The plan to introduce a Super League in Europe met with outraged condemnation a few months ago, and within a few days, it collapsed. Europe's controlling body UEFA and the English FA were strongly opposed to the proposed 12-team league that included England's six leading Premiership clubs.