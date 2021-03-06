Patrice Motsepe set for CAF presidency as challenger Jacques Anouma pulls out of race

by Christophe KOFFI

ABIDJAN - Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast pulled out of the race to become the next president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), throwing his weight behind South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

"After several reflections and consultations, I decided to give up my candidacy for the election to the presidency of CAF," Anouma told an Ivorian TV programme on Friday.

On Saturday, Anouma, and fellow candidates Senegal's Augustin Senghor and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania will sign an agreement in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania in the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

They will agree to give up their bids in exchange for the post of advisor and two vice-presidencies respectively.