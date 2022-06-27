Patrice Motsepe vows that the CAF Champions League final format will change

Durban - CAF President Patrice Motsepe has promised that the CAF Champions League final will soon return to its former format of being played over two legs (home and away). This comes amidst an outcry from last season’s Champions League final runners-up Al Ahly to have the venue of their final against Wydad Casablanca changed. The final was played in Morocco for consecutive years which also gave Moroccan based Wydad home advantage over the Egyptian giants.

Motsepe also played down suggestions that his relationship with former Al Ahly and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is unhealthy, referring to Mosimane as his “favourite coach”. Mosimane and Motsepe are believed to not be on good terms since the latter departed Sundowns in order to take charge of Al Ahly in 2020. “We’re going to fix that. This will never happen again. It’s something I inherited and I could not change. The decision was taken before me. We’ll have a two-legged final because again, can you imagine the supporters of Al Ahly in Egypt and of course my favourite coach Pitso?” said Motsepe. Motsepe did concede that the concerns of Al Ahly were followed but added that fair process was followed in awarding the event to the North African nation.

“The concern from Al Ahly that they were being disadvantaged by playing Wydad in Morocco is a legitimate and fair concern. The only problem I had was I cannot be a president that disregards and ignores rules and regulations and decisions were taken. At the end of the day, Morocco and Senegal complied with the conditions of being hosts for the Champions League final but CAF said Senegal pulled out in the end,” said Motsepe. Motsepe insisted that under his leadership, no nation, nor Morocco will be given preferred status. “Let me tell you something. While I’m president of CAF, no country, no club or nation is going to enjoy the preferred status. The issue on Morocco being favoured is not what the facts are. The issue is perception. The reason why we have the CAF Awards in Morocco is because they’re having the women’s (Awcon) in Morocco,” said Motsepe.