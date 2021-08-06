Percy Tau expected to conclude move to Al Ahly today

Bafana Bafana ace Percy Tau is reportedly set to conclude his move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Friday where he’ll reunite with coach Pitso Mosimane after a torrid spell at English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. Tau returned to Brighton early this year following an impressive two-and-a-half-year stint out on loan in Belgian football. But he failed to replicate that form in England, making only six appearances for Brighton in all competitions this year.

As a result, reports were so rife that he could go out on loan again next season. But Tau was confident that he’ll see off the last season of his contract with the Seagulls. He also scored his first goal for Brighton in the ongoing pre-season. But reports have emerged that the 27-year-old could return to the continent next season, joining Club of the Century Al Ahly where he’ll reunite with Mosimane. It’s also been reported that Tau has already agreed personal terms with Al Ahly. Tau is expected to put pen to paper at Al Ahly on Friday – in a loan deal that could become permanent. “The deal is expected to be wrapped up tomorrow (on Friday)," the insider, who is close to developments, told online publication TimesLIVE.

Tau and Mosimane worked together for some time at Sundowns, where they enjoyed illustrious success – including winning the CAF Champions League, Super Cup and two league titles. But Tau enjoyed his personal best during the 2017/2018 season. He walked away with three individual awards at the end of that season: the PSL Footballer of the Season, the Players’ Player of the Season and The Top Goal Scorer of the Season gongs after an outstanding personal campaign with Sundowns. Mosimane, though, will be hoping that Tau can reignite his form from Sundowns and Belgian football as they go in search of their third successive continental crown, Club World Cup glory and domestic honours in the 2021/2022 term.