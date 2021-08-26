Percy Tau is one step closer to sealing Al Ahly deal

CAPE TOWN - BAFANA BAFANA star Percy Tau has been re-united with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Tau’s much-anticipated move to the African Champions League holders was seen kicking a ball, while being videoed, in the red jersey, white shorts and red socks of Al Ahly in Cairo.

The official transfer from English Premiership club Brighton & Hove Albion will be confirmed imminently. Tau and Al Ahly coach Mosimane share a special relationship after the pair gained plenty of success together during their time at South African kings Mamelodi Sundowns.

Al Ahly preparing to announce Percy Tau... pic.twitter.com/PQtYrKn8vN — Pro Philani (@prophilani) August 26, 2021 Although being linked with the Red Devils for the longest time, there was uncertainty that Tau's move could fall through pending Mosimane's future at the club after failing to retain the Egyptian Premier League title this year. Al Ahly have previously dismissed coaches for not winning the league and after fierce rivals Zamalek were crowned champions this week with one game to spare, there was doubt that Mosimane would be retained.

However, club chairman Mahmoud-el-Khatib assured Mosimane and his coaching staff, which includes fellow South African Cavin Johnson, that their jobs are assured. "We fully trust coach Pitso Mosimane, captain Sayed Abdelhafiz and our coaching, medical, administrative staff. You deserve to be honoured for what you did in the last period and we are working on that," he said, as per the club's social media channels. "Our fans fully appreciate your efforts and will always support you no matter what happens. You've made them happy a lot and that’s your obligation towards them.