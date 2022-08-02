Percy Tau missing games due to ‘match fitness’ says Al Ahly coach Ricardo Soares

Durban — Percy Tau’s future at Al Ahly has been thrown into doubt once again. The Bafana Bafana vice-captain has missed the club’s last Egyptian Premier League matches against Misr Lel Makkasa and Al Mokawloon with coach Ricardo Soares saying that this was due to him not being “match fit”.

“Tau is not match fit yet and he was not selected for the game. We also have to keep in mind that we have a long list of injuries which causes us to be cautious when making any decisions,” said Soares during a press conference. This season has been below average by the standards of Al Ahly. They surrendered the CAF Champions League to Wydad Casablanca which was Pitso Mosimane’s last game in charge of the club. Moreover, they look destined to also once again lose out on the Egyptian Premier League title. They trail Egyptian Premier League leaders Zamalek by 11 points, although they have two games in hand. The Club of the Century will also be looking to rebuild soon as this is set to mark their second consecutive season without a league title.

Tau, who joined Al Ahly from Brighton and Hove Albion in August 2021, has been criticized by fans and Egyptian football pundits alike despite scoring eight goals and contributing six assists in all competitions so far this season. It must be noted that injuries have stalled Tau’s progress at Al Ahly. The former Sundowns star is contracted to Al Ahly until June 2024 but based on the speculation surrounding his future, it is hard to see him staying at the club until then. If he is unhappy, Al Ahly will also want to cash in on a potential sale sooner rather than later as his value will start to decline the longer they keep him, especially if he’s not playing.

Tau has been linked with a potential return to Anderlecht, who he represented in the 2020/21 season while on loan from Brighton. Anderlecht are currently managed by Felice Mazzu. Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany recently left his head coach position at the club and has returned to England as the manager of English Championship (second-tier) side Burnley. @eshlinv

