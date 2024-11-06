Percy Tau set for Al Ahly exit: Bafana star likely to move in January transfer window

Percy Tau’s time with Egyptian giants Al Ahly is reportedly set to come to an end during the upcoming January transfer window. Tau’s contract with Al Ahly is up at the end of the season, which has caused speculation around the former Brighton and Hove Albion forward.

According to former player and Egyptian media personality Khaled El Ghandour, the club have decided to sell the Bafana Bafana star in January in order to recoup some money for his services. Tau’s future was reportedly discussed in a meeting between Al Ahly chairman Mahmoud El Khatib and two other club officials. According to E Balad, El Ghandour was quoted saying on his show Al-Mahwar Stadium: “During the meeting, all the files related to the football team, including departures, deals, and nominations from from the scouting team [were discussed].

“The foreign players’ files was opened, and a decision was reached to market Percy Tau and look for an offer for him in January to sign a new foreign winger,” El Ghandour. a former player at the club, continued. “The relationship between the technical staff and Tau is no longer good, and the player is not performing as expected. His departure has become necessary to bring in another foreign player.” Should Tau return to South Africa, his most likely destination will be one of the “big three” of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, or his former club Mamelodi Sundowns.