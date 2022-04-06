Petro Atletico, Mamelodi Sundowns in an all-COSAFA quarter-final Caf Champions League tie

Johannesburg - The three remaining Southern African sides in Caf club competition this season have learned their fate, with a clash between two of them set for the Caf Champions League quarter-finals. Angolan side Petro Atletico will take on Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in that tie, a tasty regional clash between two very good footballing sides.

It will be a tough one to call, with the winner advancing to meet either Wydad Casablanca of Morocco or CR Belouizdad from Algeria in the semi-finals. But neither will be thinking that far ahead, with a heavyweight battle to come in the Last 8. ALSO READ: Sundowns pitted against Angola's Petro, Pirates to play Tanzania's Simba

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 15 and 16, with the second on April 22 and 23. Sundowns will be home in the second leg. Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates from South Africa have drawn Tanzanian side Simba in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup. That is another tough tie to call, but Pirates will be hopeful of a first semi-final appearance in the competition since 2015. If they advance past the Tanzanians, Pirates will meet the winner of the clash between the Libyan duo of Al-Ittihad and Al Ahli Tripoli in the semis.

Pirates met Al-Ittihad in the group stages this year and although they lost 3-2 away and drew 0-0 at home, were below-par in both those games and might fancy their chances in a rematch. The Confederation Cup quarter-finals will be played on April 17 and 24. Pirates will be home in the second leg.

CAF Champions League quarter-finals draw: Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

ES Setief (Algeria) vs Esperance (Tunisia) CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) Petro Atletico (Angola) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals draw: Simba SC (Tanzania) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa) Al-Ittihad (Libya) vs Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)