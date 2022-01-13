Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trains with Gabon at Afcon after negative Covid-19 test

Libreville — Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to training with the Gabon squad ahead of Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash with Ghana after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 32-year-old -- who is out of favour at Arsenal and was stripped of the captaincy last month -- and Mario Lemina both tested positive last week and missed Gabon's opening 1-0 win over Comoros on Monday.