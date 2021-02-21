Pirates book CAF Confed Cup spot after comprehensive win over Jwaneng Galaxy

DURBAN – Orlando Pirates secured their place in the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage after Linda Mntambo’s 55th-minute goal earned them a 1-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday evening.

The result meant that Josef Zinnbauer’s side won the tie 4-0 on aggregate after having dominated their opponents in the first leg which was held at the Botswana National Stadium earlier this month.

Unlike in the first leg, the Jwaneng actually gave their South African opponents a run for their money in this game. They had plenty of possession in the early stages of the game and even managed to get successive free-kicks in the opening six minutes, though Pirates did well to hold their lines.

The first half appeared to be quite physical with neither side having exerted their dominance. Mntambo eventually broke the deadlock to score in consecutive games against Jwaneng as he produced a calm finish to slot the ball into the far corner.