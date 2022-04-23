Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly see off Raja Casablanca in Champions League quarters

Johannesburg - Mohamed Abdelmonem scored a 44th minute equaliser as Pitso Mosimane and his Al Ahly side drew 1-1 with Raja Casablanca on the night, but advanced to the semi-finals stage of the Caf Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate win.
The Red Devils from Cairo had to survive a second half surge from their Moroccan hosts and a number of vital changes at crucial points of the game by Mosimane, ensured that they set up a date against Algeria's ES Setif in the semis.
Mosimane is a three-time winner of the Caf Champions League and revealed his team's expectations going into their trip to the 'Stadium V' Stadium and their plans moving forward.
"We knew that we would face a difficult opponent and we respected the opponent greatly and they deserve it because it is a big club,” Mosimane told Kora Plus TV after the match.
"We believe in our ability to move forward in the Caf Champions League, but we need to develop and correct some mistakes.
Mosimane's side certainly had a few supporters of the Egyptian club worried in the group stages, falling to defeat twice in a week to his former side Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 57-year-old mentor is a previous winner of the continent's biggest club competition with both Al Ahly and Sundowns, and revealed in recent weeks that the most crucial phase of the journey begins in the knockout stages.
"All the time, the group stages will deceive you. You can win six out of six and stay number one. Let’s go to the knockout stages, it’s a different game,” he said after their second defeat to Sundowns in Johannesburg.