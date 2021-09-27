Pitso Mosimane facing the axe as Al Ahly coach after run of poor results – report

Pitso Mosimane is about to get the axe as Al Ahly coach due to failure to win the Egyptian Premier League and Super Cup, according to reports coming out of Egypt. Despite guiding the Red Devils to two Caf Champions League titles, former Al Ahly player turned pundit Hesham Hanafy doesn’t believe the South African has done enough to keep hold of his job.

“I have confirmed information from inside the club that Reda Shehata [El-Gouna head coach] will join Al-Ahly’s technical staff [To replace Cavin Johnson],” Hanafy told Al-Hayah TV according to the KingFut website. “I feel that Mosimane will not continue with Al Ahly, the team’s performance isn’t reassuring and I don’t feel that the players are improving. “The performance has become very routine, any team that will face Al Ahly will close its defensive line and the Reds will struggle and will win with a lot of difficulties.