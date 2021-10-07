Pitso Mosimane gets a replica jersey from Egyptian demigod Mohamed Salah

On Wednesday afternoon, Mosimane took to his personal Twitter account and retweeted a clip from Liverpool's official Twitter account which was captioned “Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Running down the wing!” as their supporters lauded the Egyptian.

Johannesburg – Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has added another iconic jersey to his incredible collection after Egyptian international and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah presented him with his No. 10 jersey during the ongoing FIFA break.

The South African born mentor retweeted that clip and wrote: “Mo Salah, thank you for the #10 jersey you sent to me. I am really humbled. You are an idol and hope for children globally and (you) have proven that it is possible and doable.”

Mo Salah, thank you for the #10 Jersey you sent to me. I am really humbled. You are an idol and hope for children Globally and have proven that it is possible and doable. 🇪🇬🙏🤲🏿 https://t.co/k3Tm2zxh2V — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 5, 2021

While Mosimane didn’t specify whether the keepsake was an Egyptian replica or Liverpool’s, but chances are that it’s the national team’s. The Egyptian demigod dons the iconic jersey No. 10 for his country, while he wears No. 11 at his club.

Mosimane has become a prominent figure in Egyptian football, especially after guiding Al Ahly to five titles, including two CAF Champions League crowns. He delivered the last Champions League crown after beating Kaizer Chiefs in July.