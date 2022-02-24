Pitso Mosimane gets to share a two-hour long chat with ex-Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger

Johannesburg — Pitso Mosimane, the three-time CAF Champions League winning coach, has continued to rub shoulders with football royalty after he spent nearly two hours with former Arsena boss Arsene Wenger. On Thursday afternoon, the Al Ahly coach took to his socials and posted a picture of him and Wenger, the current Chief of Global Development at FIFA, sitting adjacent each other around a wooden dining table.

Mosimane captioned the cosy post: “A meeting that was meant to be 15-20 minutes ended up lasting 120 minutes. I was so humbled to hear the words of wisdom from Arsène Wenger. Thank you to those who made this meeting possible.” Mosimane didn’t say when or where the meeting took place. But there are chances that it happened during their recent impressive run in the Club World Cup where the Eagles claimed the bronze medal — their second in a row. During his recent guest appearance on the On The Whistle Podcast after their spell in Dubai, Mosimane had revealed that “Arsene Wenger asked me about him (Aliou Dieng). He says you have a wonderful player. You have got a good player”.

Getting to pick the brains of Wenger, who guided Arsenal to seven FA Cups and three Premier League titles during his tenure before stepping down in 2018, will serve as a morale booster to 'Jingles' who has a lot on his plate this term. The Kagiso-born coach is pressured to win the Egyptian Premier League title after losing it to rivals Zamalek last season. Defending the Champions League title for a second season in a row is a must as they have to return to the Club World Cup. That bid of winning his second African crown – and third overall – will continue for Mosimane on Saturday night when he hosts his ex-employers, Mamelodi Sundowns, in the group stage of the competition.