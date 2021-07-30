Pitso Mosimane good enough to coach in Europe, says Barca icon Samuel Eto’o

CAPE TOWN – Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o believes Pitso Mosimane has the capability to coach in Europe. Mosimane became the most decorated African coach earlier this month when he led Egyptian giants Al Ahly to their 10th CAF Champions League with a 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in Morocco.

It was Mosimane’s third African title after successive championship successes with the Red Devils. He also led Mamelodi Sundowns to their continental star in 2016. “First of all congratulations because he (Mosimane) has a brilliant record and he once again showed it in the final. It is something incredible, but we find ourselves with a big problem that Africans cannot coach in Europe,” Eto’o told IOL Sport this week at the launch of Eto Fives in Cape Town.

“The European coaches come easily to Africa. I think it is time that we put this problem on the table so that our leaders can find solutions.” Mosimane has been very vocal about African football bosses rushing to Europe for coaches. He was particularly critical after the final win over Chiefs.

“Why don’t we believe Africans can win? The (latest) Africa Cup of Nations was won by Algeria and they were coached by an Algerian (Djamel Belmadi). And that final was against a Senegal team coached by a Senegalese, Aliou Cisse. “We sometimes give the Europeans too much respect and we forget who we are,” the former Bafana Bafana coach said. @ZaahierAdams